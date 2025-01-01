At least 10 people died and over 30 injured when a vehicle rammed into a crowd at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, in central New Orleans, early Wednesday, January 1 morning.

The tragedy occurred around 3:15 a.m. when a speeding truck reportedly ploughed into a group of pedestrians. According to Reuters, the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon, prompting a shootout with police officers. Eyewitness accounts, corroborated by CBS News, described chaos as law enforcement responded to the unfolding crisis.

Emergency services, including ambulances, police vehicles, and coroner’s office personnel, quickly descended on the scene. Video footage and photographs from the area show the intersection cordoned off as first responders worked to transport victims to local hospitals and assess the situation.

An official spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) stated, “Initial reports indicate a vehicle rammed into a group of people. While injuries are being confirmed, fatalities have been reported.”

The exact number of casualties is yet to be verified as investigations continue. Thousands of revelers were reportedly gathered nearby to celebrate the New Year, adding to the gravity of the incident.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while emergency teams manage the crisis and investigations are underway.



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