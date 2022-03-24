Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, sent a video message on Thursday imploring his country’s citizens to fight evil, as he prepares to face a no-confidence vote in parliament on Friday.

Imran Khan slammed the opposition, saying that for the past 30 years, a gang of thieves has been robbing the country in front of everyone, and now they indulge in 'shameless horse trading.’

“I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message: that we are not with evil, we are against it. That we are against the crime[s] being committed against democracy and the nation, where the conscience of public representatives is being bought with looted money,” Imran Khan said urging the nation to participate in PTI’s March 27 power rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

Imran Khan has already stated that he will not resign due to opposition pressure. He also stated that he would have the last laugh and that his trump card would be revealed at the appropriate moment. On Wednesday, Imran Khan stated, “Let me predict in clear terms that we will succeed in the no-confidence motion because the entire party and our workers are standing with us like a rock and even the debate raging on the menace of corruption and horse-trading has become a topic of household discussion.”

Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed threatened the turncoats who have recently turned their allegiance to the opposition in order to unseat Imran Khan on Thursday, saying that early elections could be held in the country.