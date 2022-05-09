Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, crossing the border from Slovakia to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska at a school that is being used as a shelter for displaced civilians, including children, according to her spokesman.

"I had planned to visit on Mother's Day. I believed it was critical to demonstrate to the Ukrainian people that this war must end, that it has been horrible, and that the people of the United States stand with them "Biden explained to reporters.

It was also Zelenska's first public appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, according to a US official on the trip.