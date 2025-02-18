A bus crash in southern Bolivia on Monday, February 17 resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people and left 15 others injured, according to local authorities and media reports.

The tragic incident occurred on a narrow, two-lane road connecting the cities of Potosi and Oruro, with the bus plunging into an 800-meter-deep ravine near the town of Yocalla. Police Colonel Victor Benavides confirmed that the bodies of at least 30 victims had been recovered and transported to morgues.

Among the injured, at least 15 people, including three children, were taken to the hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition. The exact number of passengers aboard the bus is still unclear.

Authorities believe speeding may have been a factor in the crash, with initial reports suggesting the driver lost control of the vehicle.

This incident marks the deadliest road accident in Bolivia so far this year. Last month, another bus accident near Potosi claimed the lives of 19 people. Bolivia's treacherous mountain roads are notorious for their high accident rates.