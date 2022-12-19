31 sailors went missing after a Thai naval vessel sank on December 19. Shortly after, Thai military helicopters and frigates were set on to search for them. Following this, dozens of other sailors could be rescued from the stormy waters.

While on patrol in the Gulf of Thailand, roughly 37 kilometers (22 miles) off the country's southeast coast, the HTMS Sukhothai capsized late on December 18.

The images posted by the Royal Thai Navy, which claimed that 75 people had been rescued, showed that some sailors managed to survive by diving onto a life raft at night.

However, as per the naval spokesman Admiral Pogkrong Montradpalin, 31 sailors are still missing.

According to a navy statement, two Seahawk helicopters, two frigates, and one amphibious ship participated in the search and rescue effort.

Later on December 19, the Royal Thai Air Force released a statement in which it stated that it was helping with the mission but provided no further information.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha said the cause of the incident is being investigated.

"I am following the news closely, about five people are seriously injured," he added in a statement.

"The ship's operating systems stopped working, causing the ship to lose control," the navy spokesperson said.

One of the greatest boat tragedies in recent history, the accident claimed more than 40 lives.

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