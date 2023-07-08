At least eight people were killed and five others remain missing after an apartment collapsed in northeastern Brazil on July 7.

Rescue workers continue their frantic search for the survivors among the rubble.

Two children, 8-year-old and 5-year-old, were among the ones killed in the unfortunate incident.

Four people were pulled out alive, according to the reports of the civil defense officials.

The residential building is located in northeastern Pernambuco state of Brazil, in the Janga neighbourhood on the outskirts of Recife. Videos of the horrific collapse of the four-story building have been widely circulated on social media.

Firefighters and rescue workers were immediately rushed to the scene of the collapse. Many residents were still asleep when the building collapsed at around 6:35 am.

The cause behind the collapse of the building has still not been ascertained, however, the city was receiving heavy rainfall in recent days and it falls in the coastal region.

Further, the governor has warned the residents that more rain is to be expected in the coming days and recommended they access their structures.

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