At least 57 per cent of Twitterati want Tesla Chief and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to step down as ''Head of Twitter'', revealed a twitter poll by Musk on December 19.

Musk on December 19 launched a poll on social media asking whether he should step down as head of the company.

He further added he will abide by the results of this poll which is scheduled to close around 1120 GMT on December 10.

However, Musk did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.

Notably, the poll comes after Twitter's policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

''Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,'' he tweeted just before the poll as the poll is moving towards removing Musk from the post of CEO.

At the time of filing this report, about 57 per cent of people want that he should resign from the post of Twitter CEO, while 42 per cent of people are not in this favor.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October and since then, he has been facing constant criticism for his decisions.

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Musk for suspending the accounts of some journalists from Twitter. He called this a dangerous example from the point of view of freedom of expression.

However, within hours of severe criticism, Musk had withdrawn the decision and restored the accounts of the journalists.

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