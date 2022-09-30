As many as 100 children lost their lives in a suicide attack at a school in Afghanistan's Kabul on September 30.

As per a report, the blast took place at the Kaaj education centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in the west of the city, where, students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck this educational centre.

The Kaaj education centre is located in the west of the city, in the Dasht-e-Barchi area.

According to a local journalist, the victims of the attack were primarily Hazara and Shia students. Notably, the Hazaras are Afghanistan's third largest ethnic group.

"We have so far counted 100 dead bodies of our students. The number of students killed is much higher. The classroom was packed. This was a mock university entrance exam, so students could prepare for the real one,” a local journalist, Bilal Sarwary, tweeted.

“We have so far counted 100 dead bodies of our students. The number of students killed is much higher. Classroom was packed. This was a mock university entrance exam, so students could prepare for the real one.” A member of the Kaaj higher education center tells me. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 30, 2022

On September 23rd, there was also an explosion in the Afghan capital which took place near a mosque claiming several lives. In this blast, 4 people lost their lives on the spot. Besides this, there was also an explosion in a mosque near the city of Herat.