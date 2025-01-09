An airstrike carried out by Myanmar’s military on Wednesday targeted Kyauk Ni Maw village, located on Ramree Island in western Rakhine state, resulting in the deaths of approximately 40 people and injuries to at least 20 others, according to Associated Press.



The attack, which took place in an area controlled by the ethnic Arakan Army, also triggered a widespread fire that destroyed hundreds of homes, according to local sources, including officials from the ethnic group and a charity organization.



The military has not yet confirmed the assault on the region, and the situation remains difficult to independently verify, with communication in the area disrupted due to the severing of internet and mobile services.



This airstrike is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Myanmar since the military coup in February 2021, which ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.





The coup led to mass protests and a violent crackdown by the military, prompting widespread opposition. In response, many civilians have taken up arms, and the country is now embroiled in a prolonged conflict that has displaced thousands and escalated violence across various regions.





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