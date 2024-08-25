At least four more murder cases have been filed against deposed Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her aides and former cabinet ministers, according to media reports.

An official of the then-Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) in 2010 said that a murder case was filed against Hasina, former director general of Border Guard of Bangladesh Gen Aziz Ahmed and 11 others on August 25 over the death of Abdur Rahim, as per state-run BSS news agency.

Rahim, then-Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) of former BDR was an accused in the case lodged over the carnage that took place in Pilkhana in 2010 and had died in jail custody on July 29, 2010.

The case was filed with the court of the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman by Rahim's son, Advocate Abdul Aziz.

On Sunday, another murder case was filed against Hasina and 48 others for killing a student of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on July 18, BSS reported.

Victim Shaikh Ashabul Yeamin’s uncle Abdullah-Al Kabir filed a plea to Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Saiful Islam's court, appealing to lodge a murder case against the 49 accused.

Following the same, the court ordered the police to record the statement of the plaintiff and register the complaint as a first information report (FIR). Awami League general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, among others, have been made accused in the case.

Another case was filed against Hasina and 27 others over the killing of a seller of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) products in the capital during the recent protests by Mamunur Rashid, the brother-in-law of victim Md Eusuf Sanowar. The court asked the officer in charge of Jatrabari Police Station to accept the matter as a first information report (FIR).

One more case was filed against 25 people, including Hasina, over the killing of an auto-rickshaw driver in the capital during the recent protests.

Hasina now faces at least 53 cases, including 44 for murders, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, one for abduction and one for an attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) procession.