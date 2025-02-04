The Bangladesh High Court has asked the government to explain why Chinmoy Krishna Das should not be granted bail in a sedition case. Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, is accused of insulting the national flag and was denied bail by a lower court in Chittagong on January 2.

The ruling, issued on Tuesday, gives the government two weeks to respond, according to Das' lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya. Das, who was arrested on November 25 at Dhaka airport, has remained in custody since. His legal team turned to the High Court on January 12 after failing to secure bail in Chittagong.

The High Court will hear the case based on the order of pending cases, with Bhattachariya expressing hope for a hearing next week, as the court only takes up such matters on Sundays and Mondays.

During the January 2 hearing, Das’ lawyers argued that he deeply respects his country and is not a traitor. However, the Chittagong court, led by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam, rejected the bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides. The prosecution was represented by Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

The case has drawn widespread public attention, with many closely following the legal proceedings. Das, a former ISKCON leader, remains in detention as the case progresses.