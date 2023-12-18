The shipping secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and India will be held in Dhaka on December 19 and 20.

According to a statement issued by the Bangladesh shipping ministry, the standing committee meeting under protocol on inland water transit and trade (PIWTT) and intergovernmental committee (IGC) meeting will also be held.

Senior secretary of the Shipping Ministry M Mustafa Kamal and Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India TK Ramachandran will lead for their respective countries.