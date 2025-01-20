Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmmachari, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, has filed for bail in the High Court following charges of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh. His lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, confirmed the application was submitted on January 12, after a lower court in Chittagong denied his request on January 2.



Chinmoy, who was arrested at Dhaka airport on November 25 of the previous year, faces accusations under the sedition law. During a January 2 hearing in Chittagong, his legal representative emphasized that Chinmoy holds deep respect for his motherland, likening it to the reverence one has for a mother.

The Chittagong court, amid heightened security, rejected the bail plea. Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam made the decision after considering both the defense and prosecution’s arguments. This ruling was supported by Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizue Haque Bhuiyan.

The case continues to attract attention, with Chinmoy’s legal team now turning to the High Court for further proceedings.





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