The interim government of Bangladesh has revoked the passports of 97 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, citing their alleged involvement in killings during the July uprising and incidents of enforced disappearances, according to local media reports.



Among the revoked passports, 22 are linked to alleged connections with enforced disappearances, while 75, including Hasina’s, are tied to the July uprising, which reportedly claimed hundreds of lives. This development comes in the wake of an arrest warrant issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against Hasina and 11 others for their alleged role in enforced disappearances.



Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumder, chairman of the ICT, issued the warrant and emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation into the allegations. The tribunal has instructed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the arrest of the accused and their appearance before the court on February 12, 2025.



This marks the second arrest warrant issued against Hasina, who fled to India after her Awami League-led government collapsed amid large-scale anti-government protests in August. The former prime minister now faces mounting legal scrutiny over complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide during the July-August uprising.





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