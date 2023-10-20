US President Joe Biden said at he has cautioned the Israeli government "not to be blinded by rage" amid its ongoing war with the Hamas group during his visit to Tel Aviv. The US President said America also felt enraged after the 9/11 attacks and the country "made mistakes" while seeking justice.

"When I was in Israel yesterday, I said that when America experienced the hell of 9/11, we felt enraged as well. While we sought and got justice, we made mistakes. So I caution the Government of Israel not to be blinded by rage," Biden was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The US President made the remark while delivering a prime-time address to the country, around 20 hours after returning from a trip to Israel.

During his address, he asked Americans to spend billions more dollars to help Israel fight Hamas. He laid emphasis on the US's alliances and "American values" and said all of these would be at risk "if we turn our backs on Israel".

His plea for more aid came even as Israel prepares for a ground attack on Gaza.

Biden had made an eight-hour visit to Israel where he had limited success in brokering a deal to get aid into Gaza. He said Israel and Egypt agreed that 20 trucks with relief supplies could cross into the enclave.

So far, 3,859 people have died in Gaza from Israel's counteroffensive against the Hamas group's surprise attack on October 7. At least 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the Hamas attacks.