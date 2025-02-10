A tragic bus accident in Guatemala City claimed at least 51 lives on Monday when a passenger bus veered off a highway bridge and plunged into a polluted ravine. Authorities have moved the victims’ bodies to a temporary morgue, according to a spokesperson from the voluntary firefighters' unit.

The bus was traveling on a busy commuter route when it fell approximately 20 meters from Puente Belice, a major highway bridge that spans a roadway and creek. Disturbing images shared by rescue officials on social media depicted the wreckage partially submerged in wastewater, with bodies scattered nearby.

In response to the catastrophe, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo declared three days of national mourning and mobilized the army and disaster relief agencies to aid in rescue and recovery operations.

"I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain," President Arevalo expressed in an official statement on social media.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, while emergency personnel continue efforts to retrieve any additional victims and assess the full extent of the damage.