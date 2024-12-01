A Canadian superior court has issued an injunction preventing Khalistani protesters from gathering within 100 meters of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Scarborough, Toronto, on Saturdays between 8 am and 6 pm.

The court's move aims to ensure the safety and sanctity of the temple during specific hours, according to a statement from the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Hindu Cultural Society.

The society expressed gratitude to the Toronto police for their support in facilitating the Indian Consular Camp held at the temple. Nearly 250 life certificates were issued to elderly members of the Indian diaspora during the camp, marking the last of the season.

The society's statement also thanked the Toronto Police Service for their cooperation and security, noting that the police efforts helped provide a secure environment for community members to access important consular services.

While the camp proceeded peacefully, some community members, including Ravi Andamuri of the Hindu Forum in Canada, expressed concern that it took legal action for the situation to be resolved. "There is no room for glorification and terrorism in Canada," Andamuri said, emphasizing the importance of unity and safety.

Other attendees, like Abhishek Tanwar and Avandeep Singh Chapa, echoed similar sentiments. While they appreciated the legal and police support, they also voiced disappointment that such measures were necessary for a peaceful gathering at a place of worship. Despite these concerns, they were thankful for the cooperation and protection provided by the police during the event.