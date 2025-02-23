An American Airlines flight traveling from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport after a reported bomb threat onboard. The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER carrying 285 passengers, was diverted mid-flight as aviation security protocols were swiftly enacted.

According to UK News in Pictures, an American Airlines spokesperson confirmed the security threat, stating, “American Airlines Flight AA292, operating from New York to Delhi, has been diverted to Rome due to a potential security threat onboard. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our passengers.”

Aviation tracking platforms, including FlightRadar24 and AirNav Radar, confirmed the abrupt route change, showing the aircraft's deviation towards Rome for an emergency landing. Emergency response teams at Aeroporti di Roma, alongside Italian law enforcement agencies and specialized bomb disposal units, are on standby to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft upon arrival.

At present, no injuries or disturbances have been reported. Passengers remain seated as authorities handle the situation. Further updates are awaited as security teams assess the potential threat onboard.