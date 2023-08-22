In the first half of the year, passenger traffic at Dubai's major airport increased by 49% to 41.6 million, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, according to the airport's operator Dubai Airports on Tuesday.

The second quarter fuelled the recovery to just over 100% of traffic numbers in the first half of 2019, rising nearly 43% from the second quarter of 2022 to 20.3 million passengers, the operator said.

Dubai, the tourism and trade hub of the Middle East, was quick to reopen after the pandemic. That, along with an influx of Russians and business professionals as well as relaxed social and visa rules, helped fuel an economic recovery that has also seen property prices and rents balloon.

Dubai Airports adjusted its forecast for 2023 to 85 million passengers from 83.6 million, "just 1.6% shy of DXB's (Dubai International) annual traffic in 2019," Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said in a statement.

"We started the second half with strong demand in July, and with the ongoing seasonal peak coinciding with the reopening of schools in August, we're preparing for an exceptionally busy rest of the year."