Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s coalition government collapsed on July 7, after “insurmountable” differences came into the fore regarding the tackling of migration, with elections in November.



Rutte, the Netherland’s longest-serving leader and one of Europe’s most experienced politicians, stated that days of crisis talks between the four parties failed to produce a deal.



The government collapsed over PM Rutte's plans to tighten curbs on reuniting families of asylum seekers, a bid to curb numbers following a scandal last year over overcrowded migration centres.



"It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy," Rutte, the leader of the centre-right VVD party, told a press conference after talks broke down.



"This evening, we have unfortunately reached the conclusion that the differences are insurmountable. For this reason, I will shortly present my written resignation to the king in the name of the whole government."

The government made the confirmation that Rutte has presented his resignation and will be visiting King Willem-Alexander on July 8.

The coalition was Rutte's fourth since he took office in 2010. But it had only taken office in January 2022 after a record 271 days of negotiations and was deeply divided on many issues.

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