Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Shwe to address the escalating violence along the Myanmar-India border. Expressing deep concern, Dr. Jaishankar stated the need for cooperation to ensure the safety of Indian citizens stranded in Myanmar's Myawadi town.

During the meeting, discussions highlighted the adverse impact of ongoing instability in Myanmar on neighboring regions. Dr. Jaishankar utilized the platform to advocate for enhanced security measures and the safe return of affected individuals. "India remains committed to engaging all stakeholders to mitigate these challenges," he affirmed.

Highlighting the multifaceted concerns, including illicit activities like drug trafficking and arms smuggling, Dr. Jaishankar stressed the urgency of addressing these issues collaboratively. The minister also pressed for credible security assurances to safeguard Indian projects in Myanmar, underscoring India's support for Myanmar's return to democratic governance.

Myanmar has been in political turmoil since a military coup in February 2021, triggering widespread protests and armed conflicts. The resulting instability has strained relations between the two nations, particularly along shared borders such as in Assam, where concerns persist over security and cross-border impacts.