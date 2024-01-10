An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 7.53 am on January 10. This seismic activity was officially reported by the National Center for Seismology.

The tremor struck the region early in the day, and while further details were anticipated, the initial report did not indicate any immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Andaman Islands, known for their seismic activity due to tectonic movements, have experienced significant earthquakes in the past.

Earlier, An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off central Japan, the government confirmed.

The quake caused significant shaking, however, no tsunami warning has been issued as of now, according to news agency AFP

Also read : 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami warning issued