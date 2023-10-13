An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale shook Afghanistan on October 13, marking the second seismic event to strike the nation this week, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at 6:39 AM (IST) at a depth of 50 kilometers.

The official NCS Twitter handle posted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 13-10-2023, 06:39:30 IST, Lat: 35.86 & Long: 68.64, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Afghanistan," providing crucial information about the quake.

Fortunately, up to the time of reporting, there were no reports of casualties resulting from this recent earthquake. Further details regarding its impact are currently awaited.

This seismic event comes hot on the heels of another significant earthquake that occurred on October 11. On that occasion, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The quake occurred at 6:11 AM (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers, making it a considerably more powerful event.

The NCS communicated the details of the earlier earthquake: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 06:11:56 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long: 62.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," according to their official Twitter handle.