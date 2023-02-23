An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck eastern Tajikistan on February 23 at around 5.37 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres.



According to the Chinese Earthquake Networks Centre the quake's focal point is thought to be situated in Gorno-Badakhstan, a semi-independent locale that borders Afghanistan and China, around 67 kilometers from the little mountain town of Murghob.



A 5.0 magnitude aftershock and a 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred approximately 20 minutes after the initial quake.



The Pamir Mountains tower over the area where the earthquake occurred, which is sparsely populated.



One of Tajikistan's largest lakes, Lake Sarez, was formed in 1911 by an earthquake in this region. It has an aquamarine hue. Behind Lake Sarez, there is a natural dam deep in the Pamir mountains. Experts have warned that the dam's failure would have devastating effects.



Natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, landslides, avalanches, and heavy snowfall are common in Tajikistan and much of Central Asia.



On February 15, nine people were killed in an avalanche in Gorno-Badakhshan, and on the same day, another person was killed in an avalanche on a highway near Dushanbe, the capital.



Also read : Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in parts of North India