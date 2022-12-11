At least three people have been killed while dozen others are reported missing after an explosion at an apartment building in Channel island of Jersey on December 10.

As per reports, the three-storey apartment building “completely collapsed” with eye witnesses describing the situation as a “devastating scene”.

Robin Smith, chief officer of the States of Jersey Police while speaking at a news conference said, “We now have, I regret to say, three fatalities”.

The police chief said a three-storey building located near the harbour in the island’s capital, St Helier, had collapsed. Emergency services will continue to search for survivors through the night, Smith said.

He said fire services had been called to the property on the night of December 9 after residents reported the smell of gas.

Jersey is a self-governing island country under British Crown Dependency and is not part of the United Kingdom itself. It has a population of 100,000 people.

Authorities have begun an investigation to find the cause of the incident.

Also read : Iranian forces shoot at breasts, genitals of female protesters: Reports



