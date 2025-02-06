A widely shared image claiming to show Indian migrants in the US being deported in handcuffs and leg chains is fake, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified. The agency stated that the image actually depicts individuals deported to Guatemala, not India.

The misleading post had gained traction on social media, prompting PIB Fact Check to issue a statement on X, debunking the claim. "A #Fake image is being shared on social media by many accounts with a claim that illegal Indian migrants have been handcuffed and their legs chained while being deported by the US," the post read, emphasizing that the individuals in the picture were not Indians.

This clarification comes amid reports that 104 Indian nationals, who were allegedly living illegally in the US, were deported to India on Wednesday. Some of them arrived at Ahmedabad airport, while a US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying deportees landed in Amritsar, Punjab.

The issue has sparked political reactions, with Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the matter with US President Donald Trump. Dhaliwal pointed out that Modi has often referred to Trump as a friend and should engage in discussions to address the deportation of Indians. He confirmed that of the 104 deportees, around 30 are from Punjab, and all are in good health.

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