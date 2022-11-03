Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was hurt today when unidentified shooters opened fire during one of his rallies.

In Pakistan's Punjab region, bullets were reportedly fired at the container-mounted truck transporting Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was leading a protest march to Islamabad demanding immediate elections.

Gunshots were heard close to Imran Khan's welcoming camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala, according to local broadcaster Geo News. There were reportedly a number of injuries.

According to reports, an unidentified gunman started shooting while Khan was addressing his supporters at a gathering in Wazirabad.

Khan was taken away from the scene quickly and admitted in the hospital where doctors treating him confirmed that Khan is out of danger.

After being ousted from office in April, the former cricketer, who has been advocating for new elections, has been giving vehement speeches at events across the nation.

Large crowds had gathered to hear him speak when suddenly gunshots were heard leading to chaos and commotion.