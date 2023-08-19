Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the leader of the opposition in Pakistan, was taken into custody on August 19, according to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, just hours after he promised to take any postponement of the elections to court.

Party spokesman Zulfi Bukhari stated that the specific reason for the detention of Qureshi, twice Pakistan's foreign minister, was not immediately released.

The caretaker information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bukhari condemned the arrest on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he was "arrested for doing a press conference and re affirming PTI stance against all tyranny and pre poll rigging that is going on currently in Pakistan".

PTI party chairman Imran Khan is currently jailed for three years after being convicted on graft charges and is barred from contesting any election for five years. However, he had denied any kind of involvement.

Khan won the last election in 2018 and became prime minister until he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022.

Also read: Mexico-bound Southwest Airlines flight's engine catches fire mid-air