A day following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval of limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt at US President Joe Biden's request, Biden has expressed intentions to seek Congress' approval for additional funding for Israel.

Amid the intensifying war between Israel and Hamas terrorists, a Greek Orthodox church sheltering displaced Palestinians was hit by an explosion late Thursday, resulting in casualties. The death toll remains unclear as per the Associated Press, with bodies still being transported to the hospital and some trapped under the rubble. Palestinian authorities have attributed the blast to an Israeli airstrike.

The war, which began on October 7 post a Hamas terrorist invasion into Israel, has led to Israel's pledge to eliminate the group. The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported 3,785 Palestinian deaths and over 12,500 injuries. Additionally, more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed.

The Israeli military has informed the families of 206 people believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza.

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