President Donald Trump's order for airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen on Saturday, promising to use "overwhelming lethal force," led to the killing of at least 18 civilians.

The large-scale military strikes targeted Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in response to their attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Trump warned that if the group does not cease its actions, they will face severe consequences, stating, "hell will rain down" on them.

He also issued a stern warning to Iran, the primary supporter of the Houthis, demanding an immediate end to its backing of the group. Trump cautioned that any threat to the United States would have serious repercussions, saying, "America will hold you fully accountable, and we won't be nice about it!"

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON'T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The ongoing strikes mark the most extensive U.S. military operation in the Middle East since Trump became president in January.

The U.S. strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and 11 others in the northern province of Saada. Around 23 people were injured in the attacks.