Cricket enthusiasts across India are eagerly anticipating the return of their T20 World Cup-winning heroes, but their wait may be extended due to unforeseen weather conditions in the Caribbean.

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph, is currently intensifying in the Atlantic. The hurricane's approach has forced the closure of Bridgetown airport, disrupting the Indian cricket team's travel plans.

Originally scheduled to fly from New York to India via Dubai on an Emirates flight, the team is now exploring alternative arrangements. Reportedly, efforts are underway to secure a charter flight directly from Bridgetown to Delhi.

The Indian contingent, comprising players, support staff, families, and officials, totals approximately 70 members. There are also discussions about a potential meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon their return.

This delay comes on the heels of India's triumphant victory in the T20 World Cup, where they defeated South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting final. The win ended an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy and marked India's second T20 World Cup title since their inaugural victory in 2007.