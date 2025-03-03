The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has released its 34th annual report, documenting the alarming number of journalists and media staff killed in 2024. The report records a total of 122 fatalities worldwide, including 14 female journalists. The IFJ has once again urged United Nations Member States to adopt the International Convention on the Safety and Independence of Journalists, a framework aimed at ending impunity for such crimes.

The year 2024 stands as one of the deadliest for media professionals, with Palestine emerging as the most dangerous country for journalists for the second consecutive year. IFJ President Dominique Pradalié condemned Israel’s actions, stating, "Despite repeated warnings, Israel has continued its assault on journalists in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. These crimes must not go unpunished."

The Middle East and the Arab world witnessed the highest number of journalist deaths, with 77 fatalities, largely attributed to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon. Other regions also suffered significant losses, with 22 journalists killed in the Asia-Pacific, 10 in Africa, 9 in the Americas, and 4 in Europe.

In an effort to humanize the statistics, the IFJ report highlights the stories of five journalists from different regions, shedding light on the immense dangers faced by media professionals globally. These accounts serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stronger protections to ensure the safety and independence of journalists worldwide.