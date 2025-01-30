Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (local time) that he will sign an executive order directing the establishment of a migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, The Hill reported.





The order will instruct the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to develop a facility capable of accommodating up to 30,000 deported migrants at the U.S. naval base in Cuba.



Guantanamo Bay, historically used to house military detainees, including those implicated in the 9/11 attacks, is now being repurposed to detain individuals Trump referred to as "the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people" during an event where he signed the Laken Riley Act into law.



This move is part of Trump's broader initiative to intensify immigration enforcement and deportation efforts across the United States.





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