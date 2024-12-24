India announced that it will provide Rs 2,371 million aid to Sri Lanka for 33 development projects in education, health and agriculture sectors in the eastern province.

Speaking to reporters, Cabinet spokesman and Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa said that an proposal to sign an MoU to boost socio-economic development and bilateral ties between the two countries has been approved.

India is to provide Rs 315 million for education, Rs 780 million for health and Rs 620 million for agriculture under the arrangement.

These projects, among the slew of others, are aimed at enhancing infrastructure, growth and empowering local communities.

Meanwhile, no one anticipated that the political landscape of Sri Lanka would undergo a significant transformation, culminating in left-wing leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake's surprising rise to the presidency by the end of the year, after India invited him for a visit in February.

The development has brought renewed attention to the dynamics between the two neighbouring countries.

Dissanayake, 56, popularly known as AKD, was declared the winner of the presidential election in September, marking a complete revolution from his party-led coalition's vote share of three per cent in 2019 to over 60 per cent.