India will participate in the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSoCD) in New York from February 10-14, with Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur leading the delegation. The session will focus on strengthening social cohesion and advancing inclusive policies to address global social challenges.

Thakur is set to present India’s statement at the Ministerial Forum on Tuesday, emphasising the country’s approach to fostering solidarity and social resilience. The Indian delegation will also engage in discussions on policies aimed at bolstering social protection systems and tackling complex crises.

India plans to highlight its initiatives designed to enhance social resilience, contributing to broader global efforts for more inclusive and equitable societies. The event aligns with the commitments of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Ahead of the session, an informal briefing was held at the UN headquarters on January 9, providing stakeholders an overview of key priorities and preparations for CSoCD63.