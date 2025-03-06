The Consulate General of India in Chicago has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, an Indian student pursuing post-graduation at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

While details regarding the cause of his death remain undisclosed, the Consulate has assured that it is in touch with Gampa's family and the university, which is extending all possible support.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Consulate conveyed condolences, stating, "We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a postgraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen's family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends."

This incident follows the killing of another Indian student, Nukarapu Sai Teja, in November 2024. Teja, a student from Telangana pursuing an MBA at Concordia University in Chicago, was reportedly shot outside a store during a robbery. According to his uncle, two suspects entered the store, demanded money, and despite Teja complying, shot him outside the premises.

Following Teja’s death, the Consulate General of India in Chicago condemned the crime and urged local authorities to take swift action. Officials assured full support to his family, emphasising their commitment to assisting Indian nationals in distress.

The recent incidents have raised concerns about the safety of Indian students in the US, with community members calling for heightened awareness and precautionary measures.