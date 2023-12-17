GS Bhatia, an Indian student studying at Loughborough University in the UK, has been reportedly missing since December 15 in East London.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a prominent BJP leader, took to X to appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for intervention. According to Sirsa's post, Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf on December 15, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The BJP leader also posted the missing student's college identification card and residence permit. The BJP leader shared two contact numbers and urged people to share the news about the missing Indian student.