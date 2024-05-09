Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, an Indian student, has been reported missing since May 2nd and has sparked concerns among the Indian diaspora and authorities. The Consulate General of India in Chicago has confirmed that it is actively working with local police and the Indian community to locate and reestablish contact with Rupesh.

In a recent post on social media, the Consulate General of India in Chicago expressed deep concern over Rupesh's disappearance, stating, "The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been incommunicado since 2nd May. The consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh."

The Chicago Police Department has issued a statement urging anyone with information about Rupesh Chintakindi's whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search efforts. According to reports, Rupesh went missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road in Chicago.

This incident comes in the wake of another tragic event involving an Indian student in Ohio. In April, Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who had been missing since March, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. The Consulate General of India in New York expressed anguish over Arfath's death and is coordinating with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

Arfath, a native of Hyderabad, has been pursuing a Master's degree in IT at Cleveland University since May 2023. His disappearance in March led to a ransom demand of USD 1200, indicating a troubling trend of incidents involving Indian students in the United States.

The Indian community in the US has been shaken by recent tragedies, including the death of Uma Satya Sai Gadde in Cleveland, Ohio, and an earlier attack on Syed Mazahir Ali in Chicago. The Consulate General of India in Chicago has assured ongoing support and assistance to Indian students and community members facing such challenges abroad.