Thirteen people were killed and two others injured after massive floods hit Indonesia's North Maluku province on August 25, according to authorities.

The National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB) of Indonesia reported that the floods were a result of heavy rainfall across the country since August 24. Reportedly, the floods also damaged 10 houses in Ternate city.

Meanwhile, the BNPB also warned local residents to be on guard citing forecasts that heavy rain may continue in the next few days.

In a statement, spokesperson Abdul Muhari said, "We urge people to remain vigilant and follow directions from authorities on potential subsequent floods."

The BNPB said that it had deployed a team to help evacuate the victims. Search and rescue agency Basarnas also said that efforts to evacuate victims, who were hit by landslides and debrisswept along by floodwaters, were ongoing.

It may be mentioned that flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province killed more than 60 people in the month of May.