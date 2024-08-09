A bill introduced in Iraq's parliament has ignited a fierce debate over the legal marriage age for minors. The proposed legislation, put forward by the justice ministry, would lower the minimum age for girls to marry to 9 years old and for boys to 15.

The current Iraqi law sets the legal marriage age at 18 for both genders. However, the new bill would allow citizens to choose between following religious guidelines or civil court rulings on family matters.

Human rights organisations and women's advocacy groups have strongly opposed the proposed changes. Critics argue that the bill could significantly erode women's rights in areas such as inheritance, divorce, and child custody.

The potential increase in child marriages is a primary concern among activists. They warn that early marriages often lead to girls abandoning their education, facing health risks from early pregnancies, and experiencing higher rates of domestic violence.

UNICEF reports that 28% of Iraqi girls are already married before reaching 18. Human Rights Watch researchers describe the bill as a regressive step for the country, while the Iraq Women's Network fears it would strengthen male dominance in family affairs within an already conservative society.

The proposed legislation would reverse reforms implemented in 1959, which transferred family law decisions from religious authorities to state courts. While the new bill allows for applying religious rules, primarily from Shia and Sunni Islamic traditions, it notably omits provisions for other religious groups in Iraq.

Proponents of the bill argue it would bring consistency to Islamic law and protect young girls from inappropriate relationships. However, critics contend this reasoning disregards the severe risks associated with child marriage.