Amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel has carried out airstrikes on Iranian targets at two Syrian airports, Aleppo and Damascus, reports emerged on October 12.

Syria has closed both of its airports in the wake of the Israeli strike.

Israel blocked incoming Iranian planes carrying weapons smuggled for Iran's proxies on Israel's borders by conducting simultaneous airstrikes on Aleppo and Damascus International Airports.

Reports also suggested that the goal of the operation in Syria could be to stop the flow of weapons and terrorists from Iran into Iraq.