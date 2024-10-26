Israel launched airstrikes against military targets in Iran early Saturday morning, marking a dramatic response to a ballistic missile attack by Iranian forces on October 1. The Israeli military declared that these "precise strikes" were necessary to defend the nation against ongoing threats, stating, “The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 – on seven fronts, including direct attacks from Iranian soil.”

Iranian authorities reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and confirmed limited damage to military infrastructure. In retaliation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized that Iran would "pay a heavy price" for any further aggression. The Iranian military initially downplayed the damage but later acknowledged the fatalities, intensifying the rhetoric surrounding the ongoing conflict.

Amidst this turmoil, Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a strong condemnation of Israel's actions, holding the state accountable for the current "cycle of escalation." The ministry's statement described the strikes as a "dangerous escalation in an already volatile region" and highlighted that they undermine efforts toward peace and stability. Pakistan urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take immediate action to de-escalate the situation and restore order.

This military action comes on the heels of widespread anti-Israel protests in Tehran, where demonstrators waved Iranian flags and denounced Israeli policies. The atmosphere is charged with tensions, as Iranian officials vowed to respond robustly to any threats against their sovereignty.

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