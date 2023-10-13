The Hamas terrorist organization has said that 13 hostages, including foreigners, who were being held by them in the Gaza Strip, have been killed due to Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

The announcement comes after the attack over the weekend, during which Palestinian terrorists reportedly held captive approximately 200 people and took them to Gaza.

As part of the ongoing situation, the Israeli military has informed the families of 97 Israelis taken hostage by the terror group about their loved ones being held in captivity.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to intensify, the Israeli military has mobilized tanks near the Gaza Strip, signaling preparations for a planned ground invasion to strike the Palestinian militant Hamas group that currently governs the enclave.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war escalates, a ground assault on Gaza appears imminent as the Israeli military has directed the relocation of 1.1 million Palestinians from northern Gaza to the enclave’s south within the next 24 hours.

The Foreign Ministry and the National Security Council has also released a joint statement, advising all Israelis abroad to stay cautious after the Hamas terror group's call for a "Day of Rage".

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is also scheduled to visit Israel on Friday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.