Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has directed the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to formulate a plan facilitating the voluntary departure of Gaza residents through land, sea, or air routes.

Katz accused Hamas of exploiting Gaza’s civilian population by using them as "human shields" and leveraging humanitarian aid for financial extortion while obstructing their ability to leave the region.

In a statement on X, Katz asserted, “I have instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that will allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to receive them. Hamas has used the residents of Gaza as human shields, built its terror infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population, and now holds them hostage—extorting money from them through the humanitarian aid system and preventing their departure from Gaza.”

According to Katz, the proposed plan will offer multiple exit routes, including land crossings and specially arranged sea and air departures. He called on countries such as Spain, Ireland, and Norway—nations that have criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza—to fulfill their legal obligations and accept displaced Gazans. Katz also referenced Canada’s structured immigration program as an example of a country that has expressed willingness to take in Gaza residents.

Highlighting the broader principle of freedom of movement, Katz emphasized that the people of Gaza should have the same rights to migration as those in other parts of the world.