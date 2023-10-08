The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified, with deadly clashes between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas entering their second day, leaving a devastating toll of over 800 casualties.

The fierce gunfight, triggered by a surprise attack launched by Hamas, continues to rage across many parts of southern Israel. Northern Israel faced mortar shelling from Lebanon, as Hezbollah, the Lebanese Islamist group, targeted Israeli posts on Sunday. In response, the Israeli military initiated artillery strikes into Lebanon and carried out a drone attack on a Hezbollah post near the border.

The latest reports indicate that the conflict has claimed around 500 lives in Israel and Palestine combined, with Hamas claiming responsibility for over 500 casualties in Israel. In contrast, Israel's retaliatory military action, known as "Operation Iron Swords," led by the Israel Defense Forces, has resulted in the loss of 313 lives in Gaza. This brings the total death toll to a staggering 813.

Israeli bombardments in Gaza have persisted, with air strikes targeting residential buildings, including the Watan Tower in Gaza City, the Al-Aklouk Tower, and the Matar residential building.

The situation remains highly volatile, with rocket sirens sounding in numerous parts of southern Israel, including Sderot, Kibbutz Nir Am, Yad Mordechai, and Netiv Ha’asara—areas situated near the Gaza Strip. Israeli residents in these regions have been urged to remain close to bomb shelters due to ongoing attacks from Lebanon.

Israeli media has reported continued rocket sirens, indicating that the situation is far from being under control. An Israeli army spokesperson acknowledged the challenging circumstances in a social media briefing.

Meanwhile, Israel has cut off the electricity supply to the Gaza Strip amid the escalating conflict. The Israeli energy minister ordered the Israeli electricity company to halt power supply to Gaza on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the nation is entering a "long and difficult war" and vowed to continue until the goals are achieved. He stated, "The war was forced upon us by a murderous attack by Hamas. The first phase ends in these hours by destroying most of the enemy forces that have penetrated our territory. At the same time, we started the offensive formation, and it will continue without reservation and without respite - until the goals are achieved. We will restore security to the citizens of Israel, and we will win."

In a significant development, U.S. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency military aid package to Israel worth $8 billion, expressing his full support for Israel's "right to self-defense." Netanyahu thanked Biden for the "unreserved support" as he emphasized the need for a "prolonged campaign" against Hamas.

Iran's foreign ministry endorsed Hamas, characterizing the attack on Israel as an "act of self-defense" by Palestinians and calling on Muslim countries to support their rights. Reports suggest celebrations in Iran, hailing Hamas' actions as a "proud operation."

Turkey has expressed readiness to de-escalate the situation and engaged with regional counterparts to address the ongoing conflict.

Hamas, in turn, accused Israel of bringing the region to this point. The militant group's surprise offensive, encompassing land, air, and sea operations, was in response to what they describe as "Israeli atrocities" against Palestinians over the decades and the "desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque."

Furthermore, Hamas has taken several Israeli citizens, including women and children, as hostages. Top Hamas leaders claim that they hold a significantly larger number of Israeli prisoners than previously reported, suggesting that the militant group has sufficient captives to potentially secure the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.