A deadly Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, has left at least 73 dead, with more feared trapped under debris, according to local authorities.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, but the death toll is expected to rise as the region remains under a 16-day military siege that has cut off access to vital resources, including food, water, and medical aid.

While Gaza officials confirmed the fatalities, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) disputed the figures, calling them "exaggerated."

This comes amid continued Israeli military operations across Gaza and Lebanon, where strikes targeted Hezbollah following rocket fire into northern Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of further retaliation, underscoring Israel's intent to neutralise regional threats.