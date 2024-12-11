The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), an international media safety and rights organization, has called for justice following the tragic death of Cambodian journalist Chhoeung Chheung. The 63-year-old journalist, known for his activism against deforestation, succumbed to bullet injuries on December 7, 2024, after being shot with a homemade gun in a forest reserve in Siem Reap on December 4.

Chheung, who worked for the online media outlet Kampuchea Aphivath (Cambodia Development News), was a vocal advocate against illegal logging in Cambodia. His death has sparked protests among global press freedom organizations, highlighting concerns over threats to journalists in the region.

"Chhoeung Chheung is the 161st media worker killed worldwide across 21 countries this year. Cambodian authorities may attempt to frame this as a personal vendetta, but only a fair and thorough investigation can uncover the truth. We also urge Prime Minister Hun Manet’s government to compensate Chheung's family for their loss and his invaluable contributions to exposing illegal timber operations," said Blaise Lempen, PEC president.

PEC’s South Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, noted that Chheung is the first journalist killed in Cambodia this year. Authorities have arrested a suspect who has reportedly confessed to the crime. Thakuria expressed hope that the Cambodian People’s Party-led administration will ensure the investigation identifies the real motives and culprits behind Chheung’s death.

The incident underscores broader regional challenges to press freedom. In South and Southeast Asia, numerous journalists have been targeted this year, with Pakistan recording the highest number of fatalities (11), followed by Bangladesh (7), India (4), Myanmar (3), and one each in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Global press organizations continue to call for enhanced safety measures and accountability to protect journalists in the line of duty.

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