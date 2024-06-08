Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has officially accepted the invitation from Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony and the formation of the new Council of Ministers of the Government of India on June 9. The Maldives President's office released an official statement confirming the development.

Munu Mahawar, the High Commissioner of India to Maldives, personally extended the invitation to President Muizzu during a courtesy call at the President's Office. Mahawar conveyed greetings from PM Modi, stating that the Prime Minister looked forward to having the President attend this momentous occasion marking his third swearing-in as Prime Minister of India.

President Muizzu expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the invitation and stated that he would be honoured to attend this historic event. He also expressed his eagerness to work with the Prime Minister to further strengthen the close relations between Maldives and India, noting that the bilateral ties are heading in a positive direction, as demonstrated by this visit.

PM Modi is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the recent parliamentary elections. Global leaders have been congratulating PM Modi on his electoral success.

This visit will mark President Muizzu's inaugural official visit to India since assuming office in November last year. Notably, Muizzu had initially chosen to visit Turkey and China for his first state visits, stirring tensions with India by demanding the removal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by several heads of state and government from the neighborhood and the Indian Ocean region, including leaders from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan.