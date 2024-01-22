Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the city of Queretaro in Mexico inaugurated its first Lord Ram temple on Sunday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was conducted by an American priest with Mexican hosts and idols brought from India. The Indian diaspora filled the venue with hymns and songs.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico announced, 'First Lord Ram temple in Mexico! On the eve of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram Temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico'.

The embassy further added that the ceremony was filled with divine energy as the hymns and songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall. Meanwhile, the Shree Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held today in Ayodhya amid tight security.

The historic ritual of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla will be witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests on January 22.

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