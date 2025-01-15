Michelle Obama will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, her office confirmed Tuesday. The decision marks a departure from tradition, as former first ladies typically accompany their spouses to inaugurations.

A statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama clarified that while former President Barack Obama will attend the 60th inaugural ceremonies, Michelle Obama will not. The announcement did not include a reason for her absence.

Former US President George W. Bush and Laura Bush have confirmed their attendance, as have former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, CNN reported.

Michelle Obama has openly criticized Trump in the past, accusing him of endangering her family's safety through his rhetoric. Despite her reservations, she participated in ceremonial protocols in 2017, welcoming Donald and Melania Trump to the White House before his swearing-in.

In a 2023 podcast, Michelle Obama reflected on the emotional toll of attending Trump’s inauguration, describing it as a moment that sharply contrasted with her vision of diversity and inclusion in America.

Donald Trump himself broke precedent in 2021 by skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration, making him the first outgoing president in over 150 years to do so.

President-elect JD Vance will take the oath of office on January 20, followed by traditional inaugural festivities, including a parade and several inaugural balls.